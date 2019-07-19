Antetokounmpo was waived by the Mavericks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo played just 11 total minutes for the Mavericks last season, spending most of his time with the Texas Legends of the G League. There, he averaged 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 25.4 minutes. He also appeared for Dallas in the 2019 summer league, but was underwhelming.