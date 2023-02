Dunn posted 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, 11 assists and seven steals across 34 minutes off the bench in Saturday's overtime loss to the Mad Ants.

Dunn's chances of landing an NBA deal -- even if it's a 10-day deal -- look slim at the moment, but the floor general has been impressive and continues to show the ability to make an impact on both ends of the court on a regular basis.