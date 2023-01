Dunn notched 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Long Island.

Dunn continues to impact the game in more ways than one, and the veteran keeps showing flashes of his all-around ability as he searches for another NBA opportunity. Dunn is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game despite starting in just four of his 10 appearances to date.