Dunn had 19 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and seven steals across 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Maine.

Dunn came close to a strange accomplishment, as he could've recorded a triple-double with points, assists and steals, and he was just four boards and three steals short of notching an even more uncommon quadruple-double. Dunn has been inconsistent at the G League, but when he catches fire, he can show he's one of the most productive players for Capital City.