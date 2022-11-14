Dunn delivered 24 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 119-110 win over the Blue Coats.

Aside from leading Capital City to victory off the bench, Dunn ended just two dimes shy of a triple-double and continues to prove he can be effective regardless of the role. A veteran with six years of experience in the NBA, Dunn is not old by any means and might have another shot in The Association if he keeps playing at this level for the Go-Go.