Dunn recorded 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over Motor City.

Dunn was always considered a toolsy player in the NBA and has shown those same traits in the G League. He's been making an impact for the Go-Go and seems to have taken over the starting point guard role over Johnny Davis, who was a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, so it seems he's making enough progress to eventually return to the NBA at some point of the current campaign. Dunn averaged 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the Showcase.