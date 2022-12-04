Dunn didn't play Saturday against Westchester after being placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

Dunn has been one of the most productive players for Capital City this season, but his stint in the league's health and safety protocols means he's set to miss at least a few games due to what seems to be a COVID-19-related illness. The absence of Dunn will be a big one for the Go-Go, as he's averaging 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game across 10 appearances in the seaeson.