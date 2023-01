Dunn finished with six points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Long Island.

Dunn struggled badly from the field, but he still ended with a decent performance, thanks to his contributions in other categories. The point guard has shifted between a starting and a bench role all season long, and he's averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game across 15 appearances.