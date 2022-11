Dunn posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and a block across 34 minutes in Sunday's win over Raptors 905.

Dunn has quite a few years of experience in the NBA and while his value as a scorer is all but proven, he was unable to carve a regular role in a rotation for the 2022-23 season. The former Providence standout should be one of the best offensive players in the G League if he's able to stay healthy.