Dunn delivered 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and five steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's overtime loss to Westchester.

Dunn had another solid performance in this game, looking efficient from the field and also posting solid numbers in peripheral starts. The G League season will stop for one week due to the All-Star festivities, and Dunn enters the break as one of Capital City's most productive players. He's averaging 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season despite starting in just eight of his 20 outings.