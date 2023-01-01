Dunn had 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and six steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 131-124 overtime win over the Swarm.

The Go-Go have enjoyed a 3-0 start to the regular season and Dunn has played a big role in the team's winning streak, as he's been a consistent performer both as an offensive and defensive threat for Capital City. He's averaging 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.3 steals per contest in the opening three games of the regular season.