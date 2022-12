Dunn (illness) scored eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight assists, three steals and two rebounds across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to Raptors 905.

Dunn was one of several Go-Go players that missed time due to COVID-19 and illness, but he was able to return here and didn't miss a beat, as he found a way to contribute both as a scorer and playmaker. Dunn should remain a reliable producer for Capital City regardless if he starts or comes off the bench.