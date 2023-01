Dunn recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss to College Park.

Dunn had an excellent performance despite the fact that Capital City suffered its second loss of the season, as the former Bulls guard led the team in points and assists while also ending just two boards shy of recording a double-double. Dunn is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season.