Dunn delivered 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over Santa Cruz.

Dunn was an absolute pest on the defensive end thanks to his season-high seven steals and his activity on the glass, but he also recorded solid numbers as a scorer and playmaker. Even though he settled on a bench role, Dunn has been impressive for the Go-Go and continues to record solid performances every time he steps on the hardwood.