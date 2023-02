Dunn posted 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Friday's loss to Wisconsin.

Dunn continues to operate as an excellent scoring threat for the Go-Go regardless if he starts or comes off the bench, but he's also contributing in other categories and has been a valuable member of the team. He's putting up 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game despite starting in just seven of his 19 appearances.