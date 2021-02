Doolittle recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over seven minutes in Friday's 120-102 loss to the Vipers.

Doolittle hasn't been very involved early in the G League season, but he played a season-high seven minutes off the bench Friday. He's appeared in just two games for the Charge this year and is unlikely to see a massive uptick in usage going forward.