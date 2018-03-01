Kuran Iverson: Claimed by Hustle

Iverson was claimed off waivers by the Hustle on Thursday.

Iverson had previously been playing for Raptors 905 of the G-League, but was averaging just 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds across 10.9 minutes over 29 games. That prompted the organization to release Iverson, though the Hustle like his overall upside enough to claim him off waivers. Iverson will attempt to earn a more prominent role with his new club in an effort to land an NBA call-up over the last month of the season.