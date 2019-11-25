Kyle Alexander: Another double-double
Alexander added 14 points (7-8 FG), 17 rebounds, four assists and two blocks during Sunday's loss against South Bay.
It was another fantastic outing for the forward to say the least, as Alexander racked up a game-high 17 rebounds along with 14 points offensively to secure a double-double. The 6-10 Tennessee product is currently averaging a double-double with 11.3 points and 11.3 rebounds through eight G League games played this year.
