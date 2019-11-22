Alexander totaled nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in Wednesday's loss against Salt Lake City.

Alexander posted a superb outing in 28 minutes of action Wednesday, as the forward lead the team in rebounding while flirting with a double-double. Through six G League games played so far, Alexander is dropping 11.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest.