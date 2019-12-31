Alexander managed 16 points (8-14 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assists during Sunday's loss against the Blue.

Alexander lead the Skyforce offensively by totaling 16 points over 57 percent shooting from the field and finished just one rebound shy of a double-double. The 23-year-old is currently posting a superb campaign in the G League with 11.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.