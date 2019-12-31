Kyle Alexander: Flirts with double-double
Alexander managed 16 points (8-14 FG), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assists during Sunday's loss against the Blue.
Alexander lead the Skyforce offensively by totaling 16 points over 57 percent shooting from the field and finished just one rebound shy of a double-double. The 23-year-old is currently posting a superb campaign in the G League with 11.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...