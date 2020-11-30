Alexander's agent said Monday that his client won't be returning to the Heat in 2020-21 after the team rescinded his qualifying offer, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

After going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2019, Alexander joined the Heat for training camp and was eventually awarded a two-way roster spot in January. Alexander made two appearances for Miami in the regular season, but he evidently wasn't able to distinguish himself enough during his time with the organization to retain a two-way spot heading into 2020-21. If he doesn't land with another team before training camp, Alexander may have to head overseas or to the G League to find work.