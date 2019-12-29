Kyle Alexander: Yet anther double-double
Alexander recored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks in Friday's loss against the Hustle.
Alexander is turning into a double-double machine for the Skyforce this season, as the Tennessee product racked up yet another one during Friday's outing. Alexander is currently averaging a double-double with 11.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.
