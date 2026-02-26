Kyle Anderson: Agrees to buyout with Memphis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson has agreed to a contract buyout with the Grizzlies and plans to sign with the Timberwolves upon clearing waivers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Anderson will bring some depth to the forward spots in Minnesota, but it's unlikely he'll earn enough minutes to make a meaningful impact in fantasy leagues. Anderson's departure from Memphis should help Olivier-Maxence Prosper earn consistent minutes to close out the season.