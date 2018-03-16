Casey chipped in five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three assist during Thursday's 118-111 win over the Red Claws.

Casey was really a non-factor Wednesday as has been the case all season long. The Harvard product is averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Wisconsin.

