Kyle Casey: Non-factor Thursday
Casey chipped in five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three assist during Thursday's 118-111 win over the Red Claws.
Casey was really a non-factor Wednesday as has been the case all season long. The Harvard product is averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Wisconsin.
