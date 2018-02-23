Casey recorded five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to visiting Fort Wayne.

The second year player was not much of a factor during Wednesday's loss. Casey has seen consistent action for the Herd though, as he has played in 38 games and is averaging just over 23 minutes. Also, the 27-year-old is averaging a fine 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds this season.