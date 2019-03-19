Kyle Casey: Returns and plays 11 minutes
Casey (ankle) scored four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in his return from a multi-game injury. He also accumulated three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
Casey has played in 38 games with the Hustle thus far, averaging 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.7 blocks in 24.3 minutes per game. Those numbers would all represent career highs for the forward despite playing a similar amount of minutes with the Northern Arizona Suns during the 2015-16 season, and the Herd in 2017-18.
