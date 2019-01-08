Casey finished Monday's loss to the Charge with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.

A G League veteran, Casey has been averaging about 24.1 minutes with the Hustle this season, but it was one of the first time he's attempted more than 10 field goals in a given contest. Through 24 games this season, Casey is averaging 9.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 blocks.