Kyle Castlin: Acquired by Salt Lake City
The Stars acquired Castlin via the avaiable player pool Tuesday.
Castlin was unable to secure a spot on the roster out of training camp after being selected by the Stars in the second round f the 2019 G League Draft, but he will rejoin the club as a depth option in the backcourt.
