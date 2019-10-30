Kyle Castlin: Latches on with Stars
Castlin was picked up the Salt Lake City Stars in the second round of the 2019 G-League draft.
Castlin transferred to Xavier for his senior year of college, where he averaged 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game in 2018-19. Prior to Xavier, the 6-4 guard averaged better than 10.0 points per game in two of the three seasons he played for Columbia.
