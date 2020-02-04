Kyle Castlin: Sits out Monday
Castlin did not play in a loss to Sioux Falls on Monday.
Since joining the Stars on Jan. 14, Castlin has averaged a meager 1.8 points per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field. He has been held scoreless in half of the six contests in which he has played.
