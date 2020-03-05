Kyle Castlin: Tallies 13 points Wednesday

Castlin scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 4-4 FT) and totaled five rebounds along with three assists in a win over Santa Cruz on Wednesday.

Castlin had been held out of action in each of Salt Lake City's previous three games, but he returned Wednesday to tie his season high in scoring. The undrafted rookie has played sparingly this season, averaging 13.8 minutes through 11 contests.