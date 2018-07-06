Kyle Collinsworth: Let go by Dallas
Collinsworth was released by the Mavericks on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Collinsworth saw rotational run with the Mavs after being signed in February of last season, garnering 15.0 minutes per game across his 32 appearances. He averaged 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, though shot worse than 40 percent from the field.
