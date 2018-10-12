Kyle Collinsworth: Let go by Toronto
Collinsworth was waived by the Raptors on Friday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Collinsworth was unable to make the Raptors' final cut after playing 480 minutes for Dallas last season. It's possible he'll latch on with another NBA team, but a stint in the G-League or overseas seems more likely.
