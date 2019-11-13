Kyle Collinsworth: Misses opener
Collinsworth was unavailable for Sunday's G League opener versus Sioux Falls.
Collinsworth made the expected trek to Salt Lake City after he was waived by the Jazz in mid-October. Unfortunately, an issue will prevent him from making his debut with the rest of the club. It's unclear exactly when he's set to return.
