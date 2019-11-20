Kyle Collinsworth: Posts double-double in victory
Collinsworth scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds in a win over Santa Cruz on Sunday.
Collinsworth notched a season-high in boards while scoring in double-digits for the second time in three games. The 28-year-old has posted a well-rounded stat line this season with per-game averages of 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
