Kyle Collinsworth: Ruled out indefinitely
Collinsworth will be sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a broken bone in his foot.
Collinsworth is expected to miss at least three weeks, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic. He's been a solid contributor for Raptors 905 this season, posting averages of 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 28 contests.
More News
-
Kyle Collinsworth: Solid all around performance•
-
Kyle Collinsworth: Back with 905•
-
Kyle Collinsworth: Let go by Toronto•
-
Raptors' Kyle Collinsworth: Unimpressive in starting role•
-
Raptors' Kyle Collinsworth: Starting at shooting guard•
-
Raptors' Kyle Collinsworth: Inks partially guaranteed deal with Toronto•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...