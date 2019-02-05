Collinsworth will be sidelined indefinitely after being diagnosed with a broken bone in his foot.

Collinsworth is expected to miss at least three weeks, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic. He's been a solid contributor for Raptors 905 this season, posting averages of 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 28 contests.

