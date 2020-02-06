Kyle Collinsworth: Sits out Wednesday due to illness
Collinsworth did not play against Santa Cruz on Wednesday due to an unspecified illness.
Collinsworth has now missed each of the Stars' last five games, though an official diagnosis of his ailment has yet to be released. Salt Lake City does not play again until Monday, providing Collinsworth with additional time to recover.
