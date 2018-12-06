Kyle Collinsworth: Solid all around performance
Collinsworth contributed 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the win Wednesday over Iowa.
Collinsworth has started at small forward for Raptors 905 for much of the season, averaging 30.4 minutes through eight games. While his numbers haven't been eye-popping, he's been a reliable defensive tool for the team and has contributed in enough other facets that his lack of scoring (10.8 points per game) hasn't been much of an issue.
