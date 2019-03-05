Kyle Collinsworth: Still out with foot injury
Collinsworth did not play in Monday's 114-108 loss to Salt Lake City due to a foot injury.
Collinsworth has been out for a month now with a broken foot, though he is expected to return to action soon. Averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals throughout his stay with Raptors 905, Collinsworth has shown that he can find ways to fill the stat sheet in a variety of ways. While this foot injury will hurt his minutes and initially limit what he can do, expect Collinsworth to eventually return to his jack-of-all-trades ways.
