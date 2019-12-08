Kyle Collinsworth: Tallies 14 points in win
Collinsworth scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) and collected four rebounds in a win over Northern Arizona on Saturday.
The efficient shooting was a welcome sign as Collinsworth missed all four of his field-goal attempts and went scoreless in his previous game. The 28-year-old is averaging 10.0 points through nine contests this season.
