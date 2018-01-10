Collinsworth was waived by the Mavericks on Wednesday in order to claim Jalen Jones off waivers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Collinsworth appeared in just four games for the Mavs this season, totaling four points in 23 minutes. He saw significantly more run in the G-League, where he averaged 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from long range.