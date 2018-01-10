Kyle Collinsworth: Waived by Dallas
Collinsworth was waived by the Mavericks on Wednesday in order to claim Jalen Jones off waivers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Collinsworth appeared in just four games for the Mavs this season, totaling four points in 23 minutes. He saw significantly more run in the G-League, where he averaged 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from long range.
More News
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...