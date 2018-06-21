Kyle O'Quinn: Declines option, becomes unrestricted free agent

O'Quinn has declined his $4.2 million option for the 2018-19 season to become an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

O'Quinn will look to capitalize on the best season of his career and test the free agent market this off-season. O'Quinn posted career highs in points, rebounds and assists a season ago while also shooting 58.5 percent from the field.

