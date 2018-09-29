Kyle Singler: Signs with Spanish club

Singler signed a contract with Obradoiro of the Spanish Liga ACB, EuroHoops.net reports.

Singler has spent the last six years in the NBA, with his most recent three coming as a member of the Thunder. During the 2017-18 campaign, specifically, Singler saw action in just 12 games, so he became expendable this offseason and was waived by Oklahoma City through the stretch provision. He'll now head to Spain to play for Obradoiro, where Singler will likely look to re-establish his value with the hopes of latching on with another NBA squad in the future.