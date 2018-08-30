Kyle Singler: Waived by Thunder

Singler has been waived by Oklahoma City through the stretch provision, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Singler was slated to make just under $5 million dollars in the fourth year of his extension, which was much too high for a player who saw the floor in just 12 total games last season. In addition, the Thunder were able to save $23.4 million in salary and luxury tax with the move, so it was a no brainer for the organization. The 6-foot-8 forward has shot 36.2 percent from three-point land for his career and could resurface elsewhere on a team looking for a floor spacer to provide relief off the bench. That said, he's unlikely to become a fantasy contributor no matter where he lands.