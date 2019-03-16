Kyle Washington: Scores 14 in blowout loss
Washington scored 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds and a blocked shot in the 141-114 loss Friday to the Stars.
Sioux Falls might be forced to shuffle their starting lineup after starting point guard Bubu Palo was ejected with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter, meaning Washington might soak up a couple of additional minutes as a result. The power forward has only played in 11 games with the Skyforce to date, averaging 10.9 minutes, 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists in those contests.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...