Kyle Washington: Scores 14 in blowout loss

Washington scored 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four rebounds and a blocked shot in the 141-114 loss Friday to the Stars.

Sioux Falls might be forced to shuffle their starting lineup after starting point guard Bubu Palo was ejected with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter, meaning Washington might soak up a couple of additional minutes as a result. The power forward has only played in 11 games with the Skyforce to date, averaging 10.9 minutes, 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists in those contests.