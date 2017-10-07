Play

Wiltjer was cut by the Raptors on Saturday.

Wiltjer played just 44 minutes in the NBA with the Rockets last season, so this news isn't too surprising. He was an excellent G-League player, however, posting 20.5 points and 6.4 boards per game while hitting 37.7 percent of his looks from deep. He'll seemingly continue looking for work with other franchises.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball