Edwards posted 31 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 loss to the Skyhawks.

Although Edwards came off the bench Sunday, he was the Cruise's leading scorer during the blowout loss. He's now averaging 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 22.4 minutes per game during the regular season.