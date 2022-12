Edwards logged seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 121-110 loss to the Wolves.

Edwards was inefficient from the floor once again Monday, and he was held below 10 points for a third consecutive game. However, he matched his season high on the boards during the loss. Over his last three appearances, he's converted just 26.9 percent of his field-goal attempts.