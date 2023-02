Edwards posted 19 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-87 loss to the Raptors 905.

Edwards was limited to just two points during his last appearance, but he bounced back during Saturday's loss and led the Cruise on the scoreboard despite coming off the bench. He's now averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 24.6 minutes per game this season.