Edwards posted six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 win over the Charge.

Edwards served as a starter during Wednesday's matchup and was proficient on the boards but didn't have a dazzling stat line in the comfortable win. He's averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.0 minutes per game this season.